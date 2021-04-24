GRUNDY CENTER – On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Michael Lang of Grundy Center was released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and transported by law enforcement authorities to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, where he made his initial appearance. Lang, age 41, has been charged in the shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith of Independence in an attempt to arrest Lang who was barricaded in his home. That incident took place on April 9.
Lang has been charged with the following offenses:
- First-degree murder, a Class A felony, resulting in the death of Sergeant Jim Smith.
- Attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony, unlawfully and intentionally attempted to cause the death of troopers in the wheeled armored personnel carrier.
- Assault on a peace officer, a Class D felony, resulting from the assault of a Grundy Center police officer with the intent to inflict serious injury upon the officer.
Lang has been transported to the Black Hawk County Jail, where he is being held on a $3,000,000 cash bond.
Note: As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.