INDEPENDENCE – The community was abuzz two weeks ago about an incident on Highway 20 near Heartland Acres involving law enforcement, fire, and ambulance services.
According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Trooper Ross Dillavou of the ISP District 10 Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 20 west of Independence on Tuesday, August 18, at approximately 1 p.m. Trooper Dillavou asked for the driver’s license, but the driver failed to comply and instead took off.
“A pursuit ensued and continued 1.5 miles west on Highway 20 until the driver lost control of the vehicle he was operating, crossed the center line over westbound Highway 20, and came to rest on the north side of the roadway,” the report stated. “[The driver] then took off on foot where he was quickly apprehended by Sgt. Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol and Independence K-9 officer Chris Cass.
After the pursuit, the vehicle caught fire, which Trooper Dillavou attempted to extinguish, but was unsuccessful.
The driver was identified as Willie Traymone Phillips, age 38, of Oelwein. Phillips was transported to the Buchanan County Health Center under the custody of Sgt. Smith.
Phillips was charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Eluding
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Interference with official act causing bodily injury
- Driving under suspension
- Several traffic offenses
- Warrant for failure to register on the sex offender registry
Phillips is currently in the Buchanan County Jail with a $15,000 cash bond awaiting court proceedings.
Trooper Dillavou was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and several District 10 troopers.