INDEPENDENCE – Someone went to great lengths (or heights) to show the world their love for another.
Independence Police discovered earlier this week that the words “Matt Loves Rebecca” and a heart were painted in large dark green letters on the city water tower in First Ward Park across from the Buchanan County Courthouse.
“The vandalism was discovered the morning of September 2,” said Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach, adding with no other comment, “this is still an active investigation at this time.”
Several posts on Facebook were quick to note the similarity to the 1993 tune “John Deere Green” written by Dennis Linde and performed by Joe Diffie, who passed away in March due to coronavirus-related complications. The song tells the story of a young man who professes his love to his high school sweetheart-turned-wife by climbing a water tower and painting “Billy Bob loves Charlene” in 10-foot-tall letters using “John Deere Green” paint. The song’s refrain says, “The whole town said the boy should have used red; But it looked good to Charlene; In John Deere green.”
While the notion may be romantic, the act is still criminal in the eyes of the law.
“Extremely nice art work,” said City Manager Al Roder, “but still illegal.”
Roder reports the estimate for repainting the tower is $11,600, and the issue will be turned over to the city’s insurance company.
While no charges have been brought, Iowa law states criminal mischief in the first degree may apply if “the cost of replacing, repairing, or restoring the property that is damaged, defaced, altered, or destroyed is more than ten thousand dollars.” It goes on to state: a charge of criminal mischief in the first degree is a Class “C” felony, and Class “C” felonies are usually punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000. The court may, in its discretion, order the defendant to perform community service work of an equivalent value to the fine imposed where it appears that the community service work will be adequate to deter the defendant and to discourage others from similar criminal activity.
In the meantime, the community is left to wonder, who are Matt and Rebecca?