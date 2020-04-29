INDEPENDENCE – A 21-year-old woman is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $30,000 cash or surety bond following a weekend break-in at West Elementary School.
On Friday, April 24, 2020, at approximately 8:35 p.m., a citizen reported damage and an open door at Independence’s West Elementary School, 1301 1st Street W. While there was extensive damage caused to the interior of the school building, no one was found inside.
School officials reviewed the school surveillance system, and the recording showed one person had caused all of the damage to the school’s interior. The suspect was identified as Autumn Christine Meiborg.
At 11:32 p.m., Meiborg was located at 914 6th Avenue SW and arrested by Independence Police. She is charged with burglary in the first degree, a Class B felony; criminal mischief in the first degree (resulting in damage amounting to more than $10,000), a Class C felony; and trespassing, a serious misdemeanor.
Investigation Continues
According to Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach, the incident remains under investigation.
When asked about the damage at West Elementary, Independence Superintendent Russell Reiter said, “The damaged areas have already been cleaned up. There are some interior windows that still need to be replaced.”
Reiter added, “We are working with local authorities – the police department, the sheriff’s office, and the highway patrol – on the ongoing investigation.
The Independence Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene.