A routine inspection of local taxidermy operations in Buchanan and Linn counties began a yearlong investigation into poaching activity and ended with four individuals being charged and convicted of dozens of wildlife violations as well as facing thousands of dollars in fines and civil damages.
Dakota Drish, state conservation officer with Iowa Department of Natural Resources, was the primary investigating officer.
Evidence from the taxidermy inspection, in addition to interviews of those involved, culminated in multiple conservation officers executing four search warrants during January 2020 for the cell phones and residences of Jason Webster, 41, of Quasqueton, and Jeremiah Pillard, 42, of Troy Mills.
“Our state conservation officers routinely perform inspections of our licensed taxidermists throughout our assigned counties, said Officer Drish. “Oftentimes, when our officers perform taxidermist inspections, we find various unlawful hunting, fishing, or trapping activities that have occurred. If unlawfully harvested fish and wildlife are taken to a taxidermist to have taxidermy services performed, it may be discovered by our officers and then investigated, which is what occurred in this case.”
As a result of the investigation, Webster faced multiple criminal charges of illegally taking wild turkey, abandoning dead or injured white-tailed deer, and 19 other criminal violations involving deer, furbearing animals, and fraudulent use of licenses and tags in Buchanan and Linn counties. The civil damages requested as reimbursement from Webster for the value of the wildlife totaled $15,550. Among the civil damages, Webster is also responsible for the associated criminal fines relevant to the individual charges.
Webster’s hunting privileges are suspended indefinitely until all civil damages are paid. He also received a three-year multiple offender license suspension and a five-year court-ordered license suspension. In addition, the court condemned all the equipment used in committing the violations, including the guns, hunting blinds, traps and trapping equipment, a crossbow, knives, multiple deer racks, deer meat, and more.
Pillard pleaded guilty in Linn County to illegal taking of wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, and rabbits, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The civil damages requested as reimbursement from Pillard for the value of the wildlife totaled $6,750. Among the civil damages, Pillard is also responsible for the associated criminal fines relevant to the individual charges. Pillard was also sentenced to five years in prison, with all five years being suspended, and was placed on two years of probation.
Pillard’s hunting privileges are suspended indefinitely until all civil damages are paid. He received a three-year multiple-offender license suspension as well. In addition, the court condemned Pillard’s Benjamin Bulldog air rifle and scope, turkey parts, deer meat, and a 12-point deer skull.
Webster and Pillard’s Iowa poaching activity took place between October 2019 and January 2020. Iowa officials are working with fish and game officials from the Western U.S. to determine the origin and method of take of an elk found in Pillard’s freezer.
Also pleading guilty in the case were Kelly Sherrets McCardle, 52, of rural Quasqueton, to illegally providing her deer tags to other hunters to use, and Shelia Kisner, 36, of Quasqueton, to hunting without a valid hunting license, habitat fee, and deer tag. Kisner was warned for harassment a public officer.
In a separate case from last October, Drish was alerted to suspicious activity and set up surveillance at night in Brayton Memorial Forest Wildlife Area, near Hopkinton. He conducted a traffic stop and discovered several violations which led him to charging one person with illegally taking a white-tailed deer, and five others with helping by using flashlights to assist in the illegal kill. The fines totaled $474.60 per person, and each had their hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses suspended for one year.
Not all illegal activity involves hunting animals.
Last September, Drish encountered two men illegally scratching and digging wild ginseng roots. Both eventually plead guilty to 24 ginseng violations ($5,046), one theft violation ($237), one first offense trespass violation ($354), and one littering violation (106.75), totaling $5,743.75 in criminal penalties.
Wild ginseng falls under the Convention of International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which is an international agreement between governments, whose aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival. Its popularity in Asian countries has essentially led to its extirpation there.
Ginseng harvest is regulated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. At no point can a person possess a wild ginseng plant, seed, or any part of a wild ginseng plant on state-owned or -managed areas. The State of Iowa is required to highly regulate the plant.
DNR Turn In Poachers (TIP) Program
The DNR reminds the public that poachers are thieves who steal fish and wildlife resources. Poachers have money, and spend it on gas, driving around to find deer, and for cartridges, spotlights, and CB radios. Poachers do not take only what they need; they take all they can get. For those in genuine need, assistance programs are putting food on the table without harming wildlife.
Concerned citizens can take an active role in helping the Iowa DNR put poachers out of business. If you witness or even hear of poaching activity, call the TIP HOTLINE (1-800-532-2020) and report it immediately, or complete a confidential online TIP form at programs.iowadnr.gov/tip/.