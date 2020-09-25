INDEPENDENCE – Independence Firefighters positioned themselves well this year for the annual MDA Fill The Boot. They raised almost $800 more this year to set a new record.
They collected $5,498 from the community by working the intersections by River’sEDGE and by First Street Deli/Kwik Star. In addition, Fareway offered shoppers the opportunity to ‘round-up’ their bill with the extra change going to the “Fill the Boot” campaign.
The grand total received was $5,619.52.
The Fire Department thanked donors on Facebook, adding, “with Covid going on this year we weren’t sure how well donations would go, but our community stepped up and blew us away!”