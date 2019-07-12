Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – Mayor Bonita Davis led a group of downtown business owners, Chamber Ambassadors, and other dignitaries in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open First Street East through downtown Independence. The Mayor was also the first non-construction vehicle to drive on the new pavement.

