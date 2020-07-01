- The Declaration of Independence was formally dated, finalized, and adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, but wasn’t signed by the majority until August 2.
- The first Fourth of July celebrations, like today’s, included fireworks and patriotic decorations.
- Eating salmon (paired with green peas) on the Fourth of July is a tradition in New England.
- In 1871, Massachusetts was the first state to recognize the Fourth of July as an official holiday.
- The oldest annual Fourth of July celebration is held in Bristol, Rhode Island (since 1785).
- The shortest Fourth of July parade is in Aptos, California – just over one-half mile.
- There are approximately 15,000 Independence Day fireworks celebrations every year.
- Americans eat 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July – an amount that can stretch from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles more than five times.
- Americans spend $6.7 billion ($73 per person) on food, approximately $1 billion on beer, and more than $560 million on wine to celebrate the Fourth of July.
- Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States, was born on July 4, 1872. Three presidents died on July 4 – Thomas Jefferson and John Adams (both in 1826) and James Monroe (1831).
