DECORAH – For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil, and in light of the COVID-19 crisis, the organization is providing digital program content to earn badges and participate in fun and educational activities at home. From crafts and science projects to virtual events, the regional Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois council is providing resources to keep girls and their entire families active.
All families can access the online programs, not just members of Girl Scouts! Hundreds of girls have already taken part in a homemade cookies lesson, earned the board game designer and outdoor art creator badges through self-led instructions, and joined a virtual event that taught them how to make observations and experiment like a scientist and then take action like a Girl Scout. Recordings and guides can be found online! Cybersecurity sessions, homemade watercolor lessons, and safe community service activities are planned for upcoming weeks, with more content added weekly.
For local virtual events, challenges, and activities, visit www.girlscoutstoday.org/virtual or www.facebook.com/gseiwi.
Through the Girl Scouts program, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, create lasting relationships, and find dynamic solutions to social issues – all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day and empower themselves for life. To join or volunteer, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.