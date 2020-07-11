In 1949, it was reported that Captain Edward Murphy, an engineer working on a project for the United States Air Force, became angry due to a wrongly wired transducer. Lividly scolding the technician responsible, Murphy reportedly growled, “If there’s any way to do it wrong, this technician will find it.”
Over time, such thinking like this became popularly known as “Murphy’s Law.” Basically, this law states that, “Nothing is as easy as it looks; everything takes longer than expected and if anything can go wrong, it will, and always at the worst possible moment.”
What a horrible negative way to look at things. Who could possibly enjoy life living according to Murphy’s philosophy or law? Always expecting the worst. And with the “self-fulfilling prophecy” principle in effect, don’t we usually get what we expect? Not what we want but rather what we expect. We are living in that kind of atmosphere today. With COVID-19 lingering on and actually spiking in many places and all the unrest across America, it seems like we’re just living in a Murphy’s Law world right now.
But it doesn’t have to be that way! Just because the world may expect Murphy’s Law to operate in their lives, we don’t have to. Let’s resist that kind of thinking and embrace a better law – ”God’s Law.” In essence, here’s what God’s Law says, “If anything can go right, it will; nothing is as difficult as it initially looks; everything is more rewarding than it appears and, if anything good can happen to anybody, it’ll happen to me.”
Think how much more we can enjoy life if our thoughts agreed with God’s Law and not Murphy’s.
The fact is, God has a great life for you and me and he wants us to enjoy life to its fullest. Of course, we have a lot of things we’re dealing with today, but we can always have hope. Hope for a better tomorrow. Hope for healing, peace, and positive ways of dealing with the difficulties facing us and our great country. We’ve overcome in the past and, with God’s help, we will overcome again, both today and tomorrow.
Continue to “pay it forward” and see the difference you can make. We may not be able to make a big difference in the world, but each one of us can make a whole bunch of little differences. And those little differences will result in big differences.
Have a great day.