April will be a special month, and the brightest planet, Venus, will be the main attraction. Venus will start the month about as high and bright as it every gets in its eight-year cycle in the sky. Also, every eighth April Venus passes very close to the Pleiades (Seven Sisters) open star cluster. These passings have taken Venus ever closer to the Pleiades, and this passing will be the closest in many decades. On the evenings of April 2-4, Venus will be very close to southeast edge of the brightest stars in the cluster. This event will be visible with the naked eye, but it will be seen best with binoculars.
If you do use binoculars, you will see that there are many more than seven stars. The cluster actually has several hundred stars held together by their common gravity. Venus will pass within the outer edge of the cluster and will be close by for a few more nights, but its orbital motion will take it away. By April 9, Venus will be to the right of Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull).
The Pleiades open star cluster is very interesting in its own right. Although most people see six stars, in Greek mythology they represented the seven daughters of the god Atlas. There are several stories of what happened to the seventh sister, but one star is probably not as bright as it once was. The Seven Sisters were placed in the sky to relieve them from the unwanted amorous pursuit of Orion (the Hunter).
In Japan, the Pleiades are called Subaru, which means “unite.” When five companies merged to form the company that became the Subaru Corporation, they chose a stylized version of the Pleiades as their logo.
Before dawn, brilliant Jupiter will be getting higher in the southeast, with Saturn and Mars lined up to its lower left. Mars will be gradually moving farther eastward from Saturn as they both also move higher in the sky.
During April, the bright stars and constellations of winter will be sinking in the southwestern to western evening sky as they prepare to leave us. They will be led by Taurus with its Pleiades open star cluster, Orion, and Canis Major (the Great Dog). Following close behind will be Auriga (the Charioteer), Gemini (the Twins), and Canis Minor (the Little Dog). As they depart, the bright stars Arcturus in the constellation Bootes (the Herdsman) and Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden) will be getting higher in the east. In between, Leo (the Lion) with its bright star Regulus will be prowling overhead. The sky during April will be full of stars.
Highlights
Apr. 1 a.m. Reddish Mars will be passing just below golden Saturn in the eastern sky. Look about an hour before sunrise.
Apr. 3 Venus will be at its closest to the brightest stars of the Pleiades open star cluster in the constellation Taurus.
Apr. 4 The Moon will be to the lower left of Regulus in the constellation Leo as night falls.
Apr. 7 The Moon will be to the upper left of Spica in the constellation Virgo. By the 8th, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Spica.
Apr. 9 Brilliant Venus will be passing to the right of Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus.
Apr. 15 a.m. The Moon will be below Saturn with brilliant Jupiter to its upper right and Mars to its left. Look about an hour before sunrise.
Apr. 21 The Lyrid meteor shower will peak tonight and especially after midnight. Expect a meteor about every 3-5 minutes.
Apr. 25 The crescent Moon will be close to the right of Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus.
Apr. 26 The Moon will be to the left of brilliant Venus and between the horns of Taurus.
Dates and times are approximate.
