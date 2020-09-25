October will be an interesting and special month because Mars will be at its brightest and there will be two full Moons. The first full Moon will be on October 1, and since it is near the fall equinox, it is called the Harvest Moon. The full Moon always rises at sunset, and usually the Moon rises about an hour later each night. However, at this time of the year the Moon will rise at about the same time for three nights centered on the full Moon. This was important for farmers in olden days to have this added light to extend their harvest day.
The full or nearly full Moon will be passing by Mars on October 1-3 and again on October 28-30 at a time when the planet will be nearly as bright as it ever gets. This has given rise to the hoax that Mars will be so bright that it will look like we have two Moons. During October, Mars will be brighter than it will be until 2035 and will be brighter than Jupiter, but it will not rival the Moon.
The real second full Moon of October will occur on the 31st. Since the cycle of Moon phases takes 29 1/2 days, a month can sometimes have a second full Moon. The full Moon after the Harvest Moon is called the Hunter’s Moon because hunters in the recently harvested fields could use the light of the full Moon to extend their hunting into the evening. Of course, this is no longer legal.
This second full Moon of a month is also called a Blue Moon, but not because it will look blue. Although the origin of the term is not known, it has been said that when monks used to set the dates of religious festivals by using the dates of full Moons, the occurrence of an extra full Moon in a month or season made their task more difficult. This left them depressed or blue. Another possibility is that the term is from the Old English word “belewe” that means “to betray” because the extra full Moon betrays the idea of one full Moon each month.
Meanwhile, Mars will be at opposition on October 13 when it will be opposite the Sun in the sky. On this day, it will rise at sunset and set at sunrise, and it will be at its maximum brightness. Notice that Mars will be slightly brighter that Jupiter, which will be in the southern sky. Jupiter will be just to the right of Saturn. While Saturn will be one of the brightest “stars” in the sky, it will pale in comparison to Jupiter and Mars. The brightest planet of them all, Venus, will dominate the morning sky, rising about three hours before the Sun.
Highlights
Oct. 1 The full Moon will rise just before brilliant Mars, pass Mars on the 2nd, and follow it across the sky on the 3rd.
Oct. 6 The Moon will rise to left of Aldebaran, the bright, reddish eye of Taurus (the Bull) at about 10:00.
Oct. 13 a.m. The crescent Moon will be above brilliant Venus before dawn. The Moon will move eastward in its orbit and be below Venus on the 14th.
Oct. 13 Mars will be at opposition when it will be in the sky all night and will be at its brightest.
Oct. 19 The Moon will be above Antares, the bright, reddish heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion) during the early evening.
Oct. 20 The Orionid meteor shower will peak late this evening and especially after midnight. Although meteors will be seen all over the sky, they will seem to have come from the eastern sky to the left of bright Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion (the Hunter). Expect to see a meteor about every 4-5 minutes.
Oct. 22 The Moon will be to the lower left of brilliant Jupiter and to the lower right of bright Saturn.
Oct. 28 The Moon again will rise just before brilliant Mars, pass it on the 29th, and follow it across the sky on the 30th. Since the Moon orbits the Earth in 27 1/3 days, it can pass the same star or planet twice in a month.