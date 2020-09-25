MASONVILLE – Volunteers who flocked to the Dennis and Barb Lindsay farm near Masonville last Saturday enjoyed a fine, almost-fall day to harvest butternut and acorn squash designated for area food pantries through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo. This is the third year that the Lindsays have set aside a plot on their farm to participate. The Lindsays got involved in the fight against hunger through their friend, Tracy Blackmer of Madrid, Iowa, and his family’s organization, Iowa Gardening for Good.
This year’s plot on the Lindsay farm was about four acres in size. The plot flooded twice this summer and, with replanting, the watermelon crop wasn’t quite ready for harvest on Saturday.
Conditions were ideal for harvesting. The sun shone brightly, there was a slight breeze, and the conditions underfoot were just right – neither dusty nor muddy. More than 30 people participated in the event, including Blackmer, the Lindsays, and their son Brian.
The volunteers spread out and worked steadily in the narrow plot, about 3/8 mile long. In less than two hours, their work was complete.
Before work began, Blackmer instructed the volunteers on how to identify a ripe squash, and how to clip the stem so as not to spear other produce when boxed.
Pallets and bins were spaced throughout the patch to make it easy for pickers to empty their full buckets. The bins ranged in size. According to Blackmer, the small bins could hold 300 to 400 pounds, the medium bins 600 pounds, and the big bins 1,000 pounds. The plot had the potential to fill 40+ bins that day.
As the volunteers moved along, a tractor moved the less-than-full pallets and bins with them. At the conclusion of the day, pallets/bins would be loaded onto a fifth-wheel trailer for Blackmer to haul to Waterloo that day for processing and distribution. The rest would be taken to the Lindsay homestead and hauled to the food bank this week.
While the August 10 derecho made no impact on the Lindsays’ squash and watermelon crop, Blackmer’s setup in Madrid did sustain damage.
“The acorn squash rotted, the sweet corn was flattened. Not all of the cucumbers and melons were lost,” Blackmer said.
To learn more about this project, go to www.iowagardeningforgood.com.