INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, September 19, about 75 walkers showed up to walk through Independence proclaiming peace, love, joy, and faith in our beloved United States of America.
Walkers walked to show their support of our country getting back to the foundations and principles of God and the Bible. The theme was based on 2 chronicles 7:14: “If my people which are called by my name will humble themselves. Pray, turn from sinful ways and seek my face, then I will hear from heaven, forgive them and heal their land.”
This is the second walk this group has been involved in and there is another one scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at 1 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park Band Shell. Regardless of weather, we will be walking. Come join us.
For more information please call 319-334-6723.