WINTHROP – After taking a year off, the 10th Annual Pew Ride/Poker Run sponsored by the Church of Christ United in Winthrop will be held Saturday, July 10.
Registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall, 534 West Madison. Bikers will depart at 10:15 a.m., with collector cars following at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is a $20 donation per bike or car (lunch not included). Participants will gather to play cards at stops along the route, with prizes awarded for the best poker hand – and much more.
For more information, call 319-239-1460 or 319-935-3353.