Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – After taking a year off, the 10th Annual Pew Ride/Poker Run sponsored by the Church of Christ United in Winthrop will be held Saturday, July 10.

Registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall, 534 West Madison. Bikers will depart at 10:15 a.m., with collector cars following at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is a $20 donation per bike or car (lunch not included). Participants will gather to play cards at stops along the route, with prizes awarded for the best poker hand – and much more.

For more information, call 319-239-1460 or 319-935-3353.

Tags

Trending Food Videos