CLIVE – MercyOne caregivers across Iowa have been announced as 100 Great Iowa Nurses of 2021. The 100 Great Nurses is an annual award recognizing nurses for their courage, competence, and commitment to patients and the nursing profession. This year, MercyOne congratulates 17 incredible nurses across its health system as part of this honor.
“MercyOne would not be what it is today without the dedicated service from these amazing caregivers,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz. “These 17 heroes are tirelessly committed to personalizing care for our patients, families, and communities. We thank them for their dedicated service.”
Congratulations to the following MercyOne nurses:
- Jill Arp, Manning Regional Healthcare Center
- Tyler Big Bow, MercyOne Siouxland (posthumously)
- Kara Dickerson, MercyOne Centerville Medical Center
- Brianna Feckers, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
- Barbara Fitzgerald, MercyOne Siouxland
- Miranda Gebhart, Primghar Family Medicine
- Juanita Hughes, MercyOne Centerville Medical Center
- Heather Leshen, Monroe County Hospital
- Diane Lyman, MercyOne Northeast Iowa
- Laura McDougall, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
- Christie Milligan, MercyOne Newton Medical Center
- Lindsey Nelson, MercyOne Northeast Iowa
- Jeff Sander-Welzien, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
- Sheyanne Schultz, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
- Kasi Stephens, Monroe County Hospital
- Emily Taylor, Dallas County Hospital
- Julie Tuel, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center
Each year, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks patients, coworkers, friends, and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are awarded. The award recipients will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on May 2.
Tyler Big Bow was a beloved nurse at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. To honor Tyler’s commitment to personalized patient care with a smile, MercyOne Siouxland now awards the “Tyler Trophy” each month to the nursing unit with the highest patient experience scores to honor growth and improvement within our nursing teams.
MercyOne has grown into one of the state’s largest providers of hospital and related health services and is a proud sponsor of 100 Great Iowa Nurses. Visit MercyOne.org to learn more.