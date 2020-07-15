INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Extension Council decided six months ago who to induct into the local 4-H Hall of Fame. It was a long time coming, but it was decided it was time to honor the pie baking contest and auction committee of the late Diane Wenger, Irene Peyton, and Helen Short.
The inductees to the Hall of Fame are rarely told ahead of time about their nomination. And for Helen Short’s husband Paul, who serves on the Extension Council, it was hard not to say anything. Part of his deception was to tell Helen that someone else was being honored and she should be there.
Sadly, Diane Wenger passed away last October at the age of 70. 2018, the 42nd year for the contest and auction, was the last year she was able to fully participate. Her son Matt was invited to represent her.
In reading the induction announcement before the livestock auction on Saturday morning, Joclyn Bushman, the new county youth coordinator, stated the committee had raised more than $150,000 for Buchanan County 4-H in the past 20-plus years.
The announcement went on to list the team’s accomplishments.
Diane Wenger
Diane Wenger was a 4-H member, an interest which she passed on to her children. Both Matthew and Ann were in 4-H from the age of 9 until they graduated, and Diane was an active volunteer with 4-H through the Atom Bombers 4-H Club. Diane’s real contribution to 4-H in Buchanan County was the annual pie baking contest and auction. Each year, she along with Irene and Helen would arrive at 5 a.m. to fire up the ovens, supervise the pie baking, and organize the judging and the auction.
Helen Short
Helen Short, began volunteering with 4-H when her oldest son became a member, and more involved when the other two sons enrolled. In the early ’90s, she was asked to help with the annual pie baking contest and auction. She not only watched her own family participate but also joined a great committee. Helen, Diane, and Irene had a lot of fun watching families, sometimes three generations, making their fresh fruit pies to help the 4-H program.
Watching the judges sample the pies and struggle to choose a winner was sometimes agonizing.
Irene Peyton
Irene Peyton has been a part of Buchanan County 4-H program for over three decades, including as the leader of the Atom Bombers Club. Irene judged record books, assisted with the clothing selection, and served as a member of the Buchanan County Agricultural Extension District Council. Irene has helped make the annual pie baking contest and auction a success for over 25 years. Irene continues to enjoy the fair and watching all the kids work hard on their projects.
The announcement concluded with, “Buchanan County 4-H will forever be grateful for the late Diane Wenger’s volunteerism and Helen Short’s and Irene Peyton’s continued support.”
After it was read, the honored inductees, Helen, Irene, and Matt on behalf of Diane, were invited into the show ring to be publicly recognized and presented with a commemorative certificate and photo.