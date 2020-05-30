Due to the ongoing social distance guidelines and best practices put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Buchanan County Fair Association has made the difficult decision to cancel the grandstand and grounds entertainment for the 2020 Buchanan County Fair, out of an abundance of caution.
“After discussions with the Public Health Department, Emergency Management, and other partners, the fair board decided this was the necessary decision to keep Buchanan county residents safe and healthy,” said Nick Dennie, board president.
This cancellation includes the scheduled tractor pull, demo derby, races, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry/LANCO concert, carnival, and grounds entertainment.
“We know that our fair is the highlight of the summer for many families, and we too are disappointed, so the board is continuing to look for ways the community can enjoy some fair-related events virtually during the fair week,” said Matthew Walthart, board vice president.
Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach has not made any cancellations regarding 4-H and FFA shows, and is working hard to put together a plan that showcases the talents and hard work of the youth in a traditional manner, while keeping guests and exhibitors healthy. Any final decisions will be made in conjunction with Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach, and will be announced by June 12.
“The cancellation of grandstand and grounds entertainment is a decision that was not taken lightly, and while we are all deeply saddened by the outcome, we know this is what is best to keep residents of our county, patrons, volunteers, vendors, and exhibitors safe and healthy,” said Molly Zmudka, fair manager.
The decision was based off of many factors, including, but not limited to, public health recommendations, CDC and government guidelines (including social distancing and 50 percent capacity), and volunteer need.
More information and a “frequently asked questions” page may be found at www.buchanancountyfair.org. Additional questions may be sent to info@buchanancountyfair.org.
Editor’s Note: Friday morning, it was announced that the Buchanan County Fair Queen contest was also canceled.