Agricultural & Natural Resources (ANR) and Science, Engineering, & Technology (SET)
- Brock Kleitsch (SET)
- Michael Thomas (SET)
- Lydia Rehmert (SET)
- Chloe Rehmert (ANR)
Alternate: Lydia Rehmert (ANR)
Alternate 2: Michael Thomas (SET)
Best of Show (ANR): Chloe Rehmert
Best of Show (SET): Lydia Rehmert
Family Consumer Sciences
- Emma Kress
- Lily Giddings
- Alexander Franzen
Alternate: Joslynn Miller (Child Development)
Best of Show (Sewing and Needle Arts): Emma Kress
Food and Nutrition
- Marta Wehrspann
- Nate Copenhaver
- Lydia Wehrspann
Best of Show: Marta Wehrspann
Home Improvement
- Molly Rothman
- Lance Covington
Alternate 1: Samantha Yexley
Alternate 2: Alexis Sattgast
Best of Show: Molly Rothman
Personal Development
- Chloe Rehmert
Best of Show: Chloe Rehmert
Photography
- Alexander Franzen
- Emma Kress
- Lydia Rehmert
- Jacob Weber
- Conner Rawlins
- Cady Sutcliffe
Alternate 1: Chloe Rehmert
Alternate 2: Makenzie Homan
Best of Show: Samantha Yexley