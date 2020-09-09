Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Agricultural & Natural Resources (ANR) and Science, Engineering, & Technology (SET)

  • Brock Kleitsch (SET)
  • Michael Thomas (SET)
  • Lydia Rehmert (SET)
  • Chloe Rehmert (ANR)

Alternate: Lydia Rehmert (ANR)

Alternate 2: Michael Thomas (SET)

Best of Show (ANR): Chloe Rehmert

Best of Show (SET): Lydia Rehmert

Family Consumer Sciences

  • Emma Kress
  • Lily Giddings
  • Alexander Franzen

Alternate: Joslynn Miller (Child Development)

Best of Show (Sewing and Needle Arts): Emma Kress

Food and Nutrition

  • Marta Wehrspann
  • Nate Copenhaver
  • Lydia Wehrspann

Best of Show: Marta Wehrspann

Home Improvement

  • Molly Rothman
  • Lance Covington

Alternate 1: Samantha Yexley

Alternate 2: Alexis Sattgast

Best of Show: Molly Rothman

Personal Development

  • Chloe Rehmert

Best of Show: Chloe Rehmert

Photography

  • Alexander Franzen
  • Emma Kress
  • Alexander Franzen
  • Lydia Rehmert
  • Jacob Weber
  • Conner Rawlins
  • Cady Sutcliffe

Alternate 1: Chloe Rehmert

Alternate 2: Makenzie Homan

Best of Show: Samantha Yexley

