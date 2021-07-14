INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 award winners, and the list includes six individuals and organizations that have made a difference in the community.
The categories include business of the year, chamber entrepreneur of the year (formerly business person of the year), volunteer of the year (formerly citizen of the year), teacher of the year, project of the year, and Hall of Fame.
Business of the Year: R&R Café
To be considered, a nominee must be a business whose owners and/or employees have demonstrated outstanding initiative in the community through volunteer efforts, projects, and/or donations above and beyond normal business operations.
The nomination for R&R Café states, “I am nominating this business because since Jeff and Angie Andersen have taken over, they have helped out the community tremendously! From offering free meals to essential workers to sponsoring school activities! Walking into the café you feel at home! It’s nice to have a place to go to and relax without the worry of an overpacked restaurant. They provide such hospitality and will help anyone out with anything.”
Entrepreneur of the Year: Angie Andersen
To be considered for this award, a nominee is described as “an individual who has excelled in their business field and has benefited or will benefit the community.”
Andersen’s nomination reads, “Angie has been the backbone to getting downtown Independence back up and running for many years. She has influenced other potential business owners to follow their dreams and go all in while supporting them every step of the way. She has succeeded in multiple roles of business in our community and still takes the time to volunteer and do all she can to give back. Angie has shared her expertise with many and remains humble. This girl deserves to be recognized for all her hard work and for getting so many others involved in her main goal. This goal is all about her hometown and bringing it back to life. She has gained the trust of families that wish to move to our community and is able to offer the resources they may need to get a good start. In doing this, she has also brought new customers to our local businesses. Her remodeling of a long-term business in town has been incredible and, as another local business owner, I see people coming in often because they are in town to shop at her boutique and she sent them to us. Angie Andersen is more than deserving of this award. We all know her as a busy mother, wife, business owner x2, Realtor, donator, someone full of faith. Her attributes to this community are beyond appreciated.”
Volunteer of the Year: Gina DeBoer
This person is described as an individual whose volunteer actions and/or community support has been extraordinary in nature, and by those actions have greatly benefited the community.
DeBoer’s nomination states, “Gina is active not only with the youth programs at church. She brings the kids and herself to any community events to volunteer. Most recently placing the flags for Sgt. Smith, prom, musicals, booster and school events.”
Teacher of the Year: Matt Miller
A winner of this award is described as an outstanding educational provider who continues to and goes above and beyond to push his or her students to achieve their highest goals, creates a fun and productive learning atmosphere for youth, and is dedicated to encouraging learning and growth.
Miller’s nomination says, “Mr. Miller should be nominated for teacher of the year because of what an amazing of a teacher and person he is. Usually, when a new teacher starts working at the school, you feel like you don’t really know them and it’s just going through the motions but Mr. Miller made everyone feel like they could trust him and that they were in good hands. Mr. Miller also has a smile on his face no matter what. Whenever you say ‘hi’ to him he always gives you a big smile and a ‘hi’ back, or he’s usually the one saying ‘hi’ to you. Mr. Miller is also an amazing coach and puts all his players first. He has made such an amazing impact on our community and school district, and he doesn’t even know it.”
Project of the Year: Champs Feeds the Mustangs
The project of the year is an outstanding civic, community, church, or organization’s project that is non-governmental in nature (being privately funded and initiated) which has benefited, or will benefit, the community.
According to the nomination, “When the schools shut down in March of 2020, a group of individuals from different organizations came together to figure out a way to help feed the children in our school district to help alleviate some of that extra stress parents were already feeling. The group was able to start feeding the kids in Independence, Rowley, and Brandon within just a couple of days of the start of the shutdown. The group made thousands of meals from March to August.”
Hall of Fame: John Klotzbach
Unlike the other chamber awards, which are based on nominations from the community, this honor is decided by a vote of the chamber board. Induction into the Hall of Fame is bestowed upon an individual(s) who has demonstrated outstanding community involvement and leadership. The inductee should be a person who has freely given of their time and talents for numerous community events and fundraisers.
Klotzbach’s community involvement includes:
- County boards (Civil Service, Compensation Review)
- Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors
- Church board
- Local arts committee (L.A.C.E.S.)
- Friends of the Independence Public Library (books sales, annual July 4 reading of the Declaration of Independence)
- Independence Public Library Foundation Board
- Independence Farmer’s Market Board
- Former Mentor of the Year (local public school)
- Former member/chair of Buchanan County Democrats (stepped down after becoming an editor)
- Participation in several civic organization meetings: ICE-T (Independence Community – Enhancement Team), Visioning, Sister City, Buchanan County Substance Abuse Coalition, Homeless Council, Indee-Go Healthy, et al.
Nomination Process
All businesses, persons, and organizations in Buchanan County may be considered for a chamber award. Nominations of 500 words or less may be made via a link on the chamber Facebook page, directly online at https://forms.gle/qwXiU7ik7r7SWyep9, or by stopping by the chamber office at 112 1st Street E during business hours for a nomination form. The chamber requests nominations be submitted separately, and anonymous nominations will not be accepted. Nominations must be accompanied by a valid email address. Those submitted with little to no supporting statements may be subject to disqualification.
The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based nonprofit organization established in 1937. The mission of the Chamber is to empower local businesses, service organizations, and individuals through advocacy, community enhancement, education, and networking. To learn more about the Chamber and its programs, visit www.indeecommerce.com.