To add your holiday service to the list, email news@bulletinjournal.com or call 319-334-2557.

Independence

Calvary Evangelistic Center

All are invited and welcome to attend.

December 30

No services or activities.

December 31

New Year’s Eve celebration service, 7:30 p.m.

Praise and worship, prayer, special songs, giving, message, and communion.

January 3, 2021

Sing to the King, 6:30 p.m.

Praise and worship, prayer, giving, special music, gospel singing, and scripture.

Cornerstone Church

Christmas Eve

In-person candlelight service, 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

Christmas Eve

In-person service following current coronavirus guidelines, 4 p.m., or watch on Facebook (First Presbyterian Church, Independence, IA) at your convenience

First United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve

Online worship service posted on the church website (https://www.firstumcindee.com/) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FirstUMCIndee/) at 4:30 p.m.

Hope Wesleyan Church

Christmas Eve

In-person service, From the Cradle to the Cross, 7 p.m. Will also premier the church’s YouTube channel (“Hope Wesleyan Church”) at 10 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve

Online worship, 4 p.m.

Drive-through communion (north parking lot), candlelight Silent Night following Holy Communion, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Candlelight Silent Night (north parking lot), 10 p.m.

Facebook Live worship, 11 p.m.

Find us on Facebook at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Indee.

Indee Community Bible Church

Christmas Eve

In-person service, 6 p.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve

Carol service, 7 p.m.

January 6, 2021

Epiphany service, 7 p.m.

Worship in person or tune in on your car radio in the parking lot on 103.9 FM.

Prairie Lakes Church

December 22

8 p.m. service.

Christmas Eve

1:30, 3:30, and 5:30 p.m.

In-person and online services.

Please reserve seats at plc.org.

Children’s programming (Birth-Pre-K) at all services

Masks required at all services for staff, volunteers, and attendees.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

December 24

Services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

December 25

Service at 10 a.m.

December 31

Service at 5:30 p.m.

Masks encouraged at all services.

According to Fr. David Beckman, this Christmas we plan to offer an alternative Mass attendance for those who are not able to fit into our limited space, or unwilling to gather with a large number of people, by tuning into 97.1 FM radio at St. John’s in Independence and 97.3 at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop and listening to Mass from your car in the parking lot. Ministers of Hospitality will bring a collection basket for your offering, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion will bring communion to the cars. We simply ask that you leave the inside light of your car on until you have received communion. Then, turn your light out so we know that all have been served. This certainly isn’t ideal, but in these days of the coronavirus, it is a viable alternative that will help keep people relatively safe and free of contact from others. May you and yours have a blessed and merry Christmas.

Triumphant Church

Christmas Eve

Livestreamed service on Facebook (www.facebook.com/triumphantchurchindee/), 7 p.m.

Carols, Christmas Bible story, inspiring message, and communion.

Living Water Church

December 20

Christmas carols with Bill Quibell and dinner celebration, 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve

Candlelight and communion service, 6 to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day

Church open for snacks, fellowship, games, and a move, 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a snack.

December 27

Special message – Out With the Old, in With the New, 10:30 a.m.

Brandon

Church of Jesus Christ

December 24

Service at 6 p.m.

Jesup

American Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve

Since we cannot gather in person for worship on Christmas Eve this year due to the pandemic, we’ll be opening up the church four different times that day for those who would like to spend some time in the church to pray and view the virtual Christmas Service on the screens. Times available are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sign up is required. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to the governor’s restrictions, only 15 people are allowed in the building at once. To follow that guideline please sign up using this link and include all members of your family who attend: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/180lE6bcDF6xj_0joAE65Ier1Ocbc GglQkB1qrqpjrc4/edit?fbclid=IwAR12kb36FthRlpyvnSlED_4iFHQ4i8rk7Zeivm-oRaWtt0TUumk4Y9cdlvU#gid=0.

Lamont

Grace United Methodist Church

December 19-20

Living nativity in front of the church, 745 Washington Street, 6 to 8 p.m.

Winthrop

St. Pat’s Catholic Church

Christmas Eve

Service at 4 p.m.

December 25

Service at 8 a.m.

January 1, 2021

Service at 8 a.m.

Masks encouraged at all services.

For additional information, see St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Independence, above.

