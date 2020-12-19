To add your holiday service to the list, email news@bulletinjournal.com or call 319-334-2557.
Independence
Calvary Evangelistic Center
All are invited and welcome to attend.
December 30
No services or activities.
December 31
New Year’s Eve celebration service, 7:30 p.m.
Praise and worship, prayer, special songs, giving, message, and communion.
January 3, 2021
Sing to the King, 6:30 p.m.
Praise and worship, prayer, giving, special music, gospel singing, and scripture.
Cornerstone Church
Christmas Eve
In-person candlelight service, 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Christmas Eve
In-person service following current coronavirus guidelines, 4 p.m., or watch on Facebook (First Presbyterian Church, Independence, IA) at your convenience
First United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve
Online worship service posted on the church website (https://www.firstumcindee.com/) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FirstUMCIndee/) at 4:30 p.m.
Hope Wesleyan Church
Christmas Eve
In-person service, From the Cradle to the Cross, 7 p.m. Will also premier the church’s YouTube channel (“Hope Wesleyan Church”) at 10 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve
Online worship, 4 p.m.
Drive-through communion (north parking lot), candlelight Silent Night following Holy Communion, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Candlelight Silent Night (north parking lot), 10 p.m.
Facebook Live worship, 11 p.m.
Find us on Facebook at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Indee.
Indee Community Bible Church
Christmas Eve
In-person service, 6 p.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve
Carol service, 7 p.m.
January 6, 2021
Epiphany service, 7 p.m.
Worship in person or tune in on your car radio in the parking lot on 103.9 FM.
Prairie Lakes Church
December 22
8 p.m. service.
Christmas Eve
1:30, 3:30, and 5:30 p.m.
In-person and online services.
Please reserve seats at plc.org.
Children’s programming (Birth-Pre-K) at all services
Masks required at all services for staff, volunteers, and attendees.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
December 24
Services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
December 25
Service at 10 a.m.
December 31
Service at 5:30 p.m.
Masks encouraged at all services.
According to Fr. David Beckman, this Christmas we plan to offer an alternative Mass attendance for those who are not able to fit into our limited space, or unwilling to gather with a large number of people, by tuning into 97.1 FM radio at St. John’s in Independence and 97.3 at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop and listening to Mass from your car in the parking lot. Ministers of Hospitality will bring a collection basket for your offering, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion will bring communion to the cars. We simply ask that you leave the inside light of your car on until you have received communion. Then, turn your light out so we know that all have been served. This certainly isn’t ideal, but in these days of the coronavirus, it is a viable alternative that will help keep people relatively safe and free of contact from others. May you and yours have a blessed and merry Christmas.
Triumphant Church
Christmas Eve
Livestreamed service on Facebook (www.facebook.com/triumphantchurchindee/), 7 p.m.
Carols, Christmas Bible story, inspiring message, and communion.
Living Water Church
December 20
Christmas carols with Bill Quibell and dinner celebration, 10:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve
Candlelight and communion service, 6 to 7 p.m.
Christmas Day
Church open for snacks, fellowship, games, and a move, 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a snack.
December 27
Special message – Out With the Old, in With the New, 10:30 a.m.
Brandon
Church of Jesus Christ
December 24
Service at 6 p.m.
Jesup
American Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve
Since we cannot gather in person for worship on Christmas Eve this year due to the pandemic, we’ll be opening up the church four different times that day for those who would like to spend some time in the church to pray and view the virtual Christmas Service on the screens. Times available are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sign up is required. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to the governor’s restrictions, only 15 people are allowed in the building at once. To follow that guideline please sign up using this link and include all members of your family who attend: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/180lE6bcDF6xj_0joAE65Ier1Ocbc GglQkB1qrqpjrc4/edit?fbclid=IwAR12kb36FthRlpyvnSlED_4iFHQ4i8rk7Zeivm-oRaWtt0TUumk4Y9cdlvU#gid=0.
Lamont
Grace United Methodist Church
December 19-20
Living nativity in front of the church, 745 Washington Street, 6 to 8 p.m.
Winthrop
St. Pat’s Catholic Church
Christmas Eve
Service at 4 p.m.
December 25
Service at 8 a.m.
January 1, 2021
Service at 8 a.m.
Masks encouraged at all services.
For additional information, see St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Independence, above.