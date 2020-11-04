BUCHANAN COUNTY – The results are in, for the most part.
For what has seemed an unending campaign cycle of messaging, counter messaging, and fundraising, Election Day for 2020 has come to a close. All that’s left is the celebrating and commiserating. Maybe a few hanging chads, or the electronic equivalent, are left to fight over.
While the official canvass of ballots is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, as of press deadline time the UNOFFICIAL results for BUCHANAN COUNTY include a total of 10,874 ballots.
President
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D) 4,167
Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R) 6,418
U.S. Senate
Theresa Greenfield (D) 4,290
Joni Ernst (R) 6,062
IA 1st Congressional District
Abby Finkenauer (D) 4,479
Ashley Hinson (R) 6,178
State Senate District 32
Pam Egli (D) 3,350
Craig Johnson (R) 6,222
State Senate District 48
Eric Green (D) 271
Dan Zumbach (R) 693
State Representative District 64
Jodi Grover (D) 4,466
Chad Ingels (R) 5,025
State Representative District 95
Christian Andrews (D) 363
Charlie McClintock (R) 582
County Supervisor
Joe Payne (D) 4,168
Clayton Ohrt (R) 6,157
County Auditor
Kris Wilgenbsch (R) 8,993
County Sheriff
Scott Buzynski (R) 9,359
County Treasurer
Gina Mether (R) 9,089