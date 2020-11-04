Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – The results are in, for the most part.

For what has seemed an unending campaign cycle of messaging, counter messaging, and fundraising, Election Day for 2020 has come to a close. All that’s left is the celebrating and commiserating. Maybe a few hanging chads, or the electronic equivalent, are left to fight over.

While the official canvass of ballots is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, as of press deadline time the UNOFFICIAL results for BUCHANAN COUNTY include a total of 10,874 ballots.

President

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (D) 4,167

Donald Trump/Mike Pence (R) 6,418

U.S. Senate

Theresa Greenfield (D) 4,290

Joni Ernst (R) 6,062

IA 1st Congressional District

Abby Finkenauer (D) 4,479

Ashley Hinson (R) 6,178

State Senate District 32

Pam Egli (D) 3,350

Craig Johnson (R) 6,222

State Senate District 48

Eric Green (D) 271

Dan Zumbach (R) 693

State Representative District 64

Jodi Grover (D) 4,466

Chad Ingels (R) 5,025

State Representative District 95

Christian Andrews (D) 363

Charlie McClintock (R) 582

County Supervisor

Joe Payne (D) 4,168

Clayton Ohrt (R) 6,157

County Auditor

Kris Wilgenbsch (R) 8,993

County Sheriff

Scott Buzynski (R) 9,359

County Treasurer

Gina Mether (R) 9,089