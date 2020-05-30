INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) has made decisions regarding this year’s graduation. The commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 will be held on Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. The doors to the jr./sr. high school will open for seating at 1:15 p.m. Graduating students must arrive by 1:45 p.m.
All floor seating is for graduates.
Each graduating student will receive eight tickets for attendees. Only individuals with tickets may attend, and they will be seated in the gymnasium bleachers on a first come, first served basis. They must sit every other row to maintain social distancing.
Rehearsal on June 25
Rehearsal for the commencement ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. ATTENDENCE AT THIS REHEARSAL IS MANDATORY. Arrive by 8:45 a.m. so practice may start on time.
Caps, gowns, and tickets will be handed out at the rehearsal once all bills are paid and the student has taken the senior exit survey.
