See Page 6
2020 Mustang Softball Preview
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:40:24 AM
- Sunset: 08:28:28 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Overcast. High near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Jodi Grover Announces Run for Iowa House
- Memorial Day activities announced for Independence, Jesup
- A birthday celebrated in quarantine
- Travis Bushaw announces run for Iowa House
- How Buchanan County is doing so far in the 2020 Census
- Supervisors Continue with County Business as COVID-19 Cases Slowly Rise
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Prairie Hills holds birthday parade
- Dollars for Scholars announces awards
- Iowa PBS presents special Market to Market on mental health
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.