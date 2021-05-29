INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth announced the “Fourth of July” parade route this week.
Please note the changes this year due to road construction and detours:
- Because July 4, 2021, is a Sunday, the parade will be held Saturday, July 3.
- There will not be an Independence Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 3.
- The Wapsipinicon Mill will be closed Saturday, July 3.
- 1st Street Bridge will be closed.
- 2nd Street Bridge will be open.
- The parade will start at the normal time – 9 a.m.
- Float staging will be primarily on the streets west of the Wapsipinicon Mill. Watch for no parking signs.
- The route will start on 3rd Avenue NE and turn west on 1st Street W. The parade will continue west to 14th Avenue SW (Moser Preschool and Daycare). Parade units will disperse along 2nd Street SW by West and East Elementary schools.