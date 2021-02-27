INDEPENDENCE – The next phase of street improvements met approval at the February 22 Independence City Council meeting.
The 2021 pavement rehabilitation project consists of milling and resurfacing streets with asphalt. The impacted roads include:
- 6th Avenue SE from 3rd Street SE to 132 feet south of 4th Street SE
- 8th Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 6th Street SW
- 2nd Street NE from 5th Avenue NE to 7th Avenue NE
- 7th Street NE from 4th Avenue NE to 5th Avenue NE
A public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed contract documents and estimated cost for the project at the March 22 city council meeting.
Plans call for property owners to be assessed $30/linear foot of property abutting the street.
Other Council Business
- Financial reports were approved for claims, the bank reconciliation, and budgeted and monthly transfers.
- A public hearing to discuss the FY 2022 budget was set for Monday, March 22, 2021, at 6 p.m. at city hall. The hearing will occur before the regular council meeting, where official action will be taken.
- A public hearing to discuss the Fiscal Year 2022 max levy was held. It was noted the levy is within 2 percent of FY21 figures. City Manager Al Roder noted the property values for the city of Independence grew $1.5 million in the last year. No objections were raised, and the hearing was closed. A resolution to accept the levy was approved.
- Two event permits were approved for Allerton Brewing to use Brimmer Park for outdoor games and picnic tables to expand their service area. Temporary fencing will be used to contain the area, but allow for pedestrian traffic along the south and west sides. The events will be July 2-4 (Fourth of July) and October 15-17 (the brewery’s first anniversary).
- March 8, 2021, was set to discuss a proposed development agreement and TIF payments with B3 Brew LLC D/B/A Scooter’s Coffee.
- A resolution to “Assess Property Owners for Chapter 136 Regulations – Failure to Comply” was approved. The resolution will assess two property owners approximately $57 each for snow removal.
- Software subscriptions to facilitate electronic payments were approved. Two card readers for one system will be used at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE during the winter and then moved to the sports complex and aquatic center in the summer.
The meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.
The city council will hold a budget workshop as part of their normal committee of the whole meeting on Monday, March 1.