INDEPENDENCE – According to Leanne Harrison, president of the Buchanan County Historical Society, the annual underground tour has been cancelled in 2021.
Harrison said that following a recent meeting of the historical society’s “underground committee,” the group decided to cancel the event for 2021. The city will be updating some of the downtown sidewalks after the Fourth of July, and the committee doesn’t want the event to be held in the middle of detours, sidewalk repairs, etc.
The underground tour will be rescheduled for 2022.