BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Bells & Buckles 4-H Club is conducting a holiday wreath fundraiser through Sunday, October 18.
These balsam fir wreaths are fresh from the Northwoods of Minnesota.
Wreath options include:
- Undecorated, balsam fir, 24”, $20
- Burgundy ribbon, balsam fir, 24”, $25
- Traditional balsam fir with red bow:
- 18”, $20
- 24”, $25
- 30”, $35
- 50”, $65
- Cross, $25
- Candy cane, $25
- Door swag, $20
- Mixed traditional balsam fir, white pine, and cedar with red box:
- 24”, $30
- 30”, $40
- 50”, $70
- Undecorated mixed wreath balsam firm, white pine, and cedar:
- 24”, $25
- 30”, $35
- 50”, $65
To place an order, call Jayme Beyer at 563-920-2580 or Ella Sherman at 319-361-3064.