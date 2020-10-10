Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Bells & Buckles 4-H Club is conducting a holiday wreath fundraiser through Sunday, October 18.

These balsam fir wreaths are fresh from the Northwoods of Minnesota.

Wreath options include:

- Undecorated, balsam fir, 24”, $20

- Burgundy ribbon, balsam fir, 24”, $25

- Traditional balsam fir with red bow:

  • 18”, $20
  • 24”, $25
  • 30”, $35
  • 50”, $65

- Cross, $25

- Candy cane, $25

- Door swag, $20

- Mixed traditional balsam fir, white pine, and cedar with red box:

  • 24”, $30
  • 30”, $40
  • 50”, $70

- Undecorated mixed wreath balsam firm, white pine, and cedar:

  • 24”, $25
  • 30”, $35
  • 50”, $65

To place an order, call Jayme Beyer at 563-920-2580 or Ella Sherman at 319-361-3064.