BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Extension and Outreach and Buchanan County 4-H will hold a traditional live, in-person livestock auction for 4-H and FFA fair animals beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July11, in Black Pavilion on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
Due to COVID-19, the Iowa 4-H Youth Development Summer Best Practices will be implemented at the auction. Only bidders with the intention of purchasing livestock are invited to attend. Any spectators who wish to view the auction are asked to watch the livestream on the Buchanan County Extension & Outreach Facebook page.
Thanks to everyone in advance for your cooperation.