WINTHROP – The Buffalo Bells and Buckles recently kicked off their 2020-21 4-H year.
On October 18, the club held officer elections. The results are:
- President – Keeley Kehrli,
- Vice President – Charli Sherman
- Secretary – Lauren Beyer
- Treasurer – Annie Johnson
- Historian – Addy Gericke
- News Reporters – Lindsay Beyer, Ayda Cook, and Kreighton Peck
- Recreation Leaders – Kyle Peck and Jeffrey Hogan
- Club Photographers – Lydia Beyer, Lucy Flexsenhar, and Christina Hogan
On October 31, the club participated in the Trunk or Treat at Winthrop City Park. The club won first place in the trunk decorating contest. The members dressed up as different farm animals and brought in costumes, like sheep and cows. They had hay bales and a fishing game to represent a farm. They also brought in live animals – two goats named Belle and Zoey – for trunk or treaters to pet. They participated in this event as part of a fundraiser for the Winthrop C & C Club, and as a fun bonding activity.
At their meeting on November 16, which was held virtually due to new regulations put in place, they discussed donations to the new 4-H building and plans to take part in the Adopt-a-Family program for the third year. Also, Keeley Kehrli gave a presentation on DIY cork board.