BUCHANAN COUNTY – Rather than canceling their scheduled 4-H meeting because of the COVID-19 virus, the Buffalo Bells and Buckles decided to have their monthly meeting on Sunday, March 22, via Zoom, which is a virtual meeting space.
Eighteen members and leaders joined the Zoom meeting and were able to see each other through their computer screens.
The club opened the meeting with sharing their personal “sweets and sours,” or what has been enjoyable and frustrating about being stuck at home. Members also shared what they are doing to help the community, from writing letters to elderly neighbors and residents to cutting elastic for protective masks. The club encouraged all members to write letters to either a resident in an assisted living facility or maybe to a neighbor who did not have many visitors.
The main focus of the meeting was to finalize plans to donate money to the new 4-H building and to talk about ways to help the community during these hard times. The club had met previously with Molly Zmudka, the fair board manager, about the new building, what it would mean to the Buchanan County 4-H program, and options as a club to support it.
After much discussion, the Buffalo Bells and Buckles voted to donate $5,000 toward the new Buchanan County 4-H/Events Center building that will eventually be built at the fairgrounds. The club also voted to donate $50 to the 4-Hers for the 4-H campaign. This is a campaign run by the state 4-H council to help fund projects that benefit 4-Hers all over the state. If you have been a recipient of a Christmas wreath over the past three years, your support has allowed the club to make these generous donations to such worthy causes.
The club will meet again in April, using technology if we must.