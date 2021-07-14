The Byron Vikings 4-H Club has had a very busy spring. On Wednesday, June 23, about 80 4-Hers participated in the Buchanan County Fair Clean-Up Day. There were 4-Hers present from all clubs, including the Byron Vikings. The clean-up lasted for approximately three hours and was followed with games of kickball hosted by the Buchanan County Youth County Council.
In June, the Byron Viking 4-Hers learned about soap making from goat’s milk. On June 15, club members went to visit Chris in Elkader to learn about the process of making soap from goat’s milk. Many of the 4-Hers participated in this long, tedious process and, for the most part, were happy with their results.
On May 15, Byron Vikings members participated in Communications Day. Two different groups of members performed two comical skits for the judge and a small audience. The first skit to perform was the Doctor’s Office Fiasco, which received a blue ribbon. The other skit was Movie Theatre Romance, which received a purple and moved on to the Iowa State Fair.
Many Byron Vikings members have also been very busy preparing for the two different auctions at the Buchanan County Fair. The livestock auction was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Black Pavilion. Livestock bidders can purchase livestock from 4-H members either to slaughter or to take home to grow a herd. The pie/bucket of flowers auction was scheduled for Thursday, July 8, at Black Pavilion. Bidders for the pie/bucket of flowers auction can purchase 4-Her-baked pies and/or 4-Her-created flower buckets. There were to be flower buckets of all themes, including a bucket to honor Sgt. Jim Smith, a firefighter-themed bucket, a few hydro-dipped buckets, and a 4-H bucket.
On Thursday, July 1, Byron Vikings members participated, with all of the other 4-H clubs, in static building judging at the Buchanan County Fair. Byron Vikings members had the opportunity to talk with judges with expertise in different areas according to the category of the various projects they completed. To learn about how everyone did, visitor were able to visit the 4-H building during the Buchanan County Fair.
If these types of things sound like fun or you are interested in joining 4-H, please contact the Buchanan County Extension Office by phone at 319-334-7161, or contact Roxanne Fuller by email at rfuller@iastate.edu.