Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Buckles and Bells 4H Club celebrated the season as best they could despite the circumstances!

For the fourth year in a row, following another successful fundraiser with wreath sales, the club was able to adopt a local family of four and provide a Christmas. The club also rang the bell for the Salvation Army on a cold Friday night, and had a virtual celebration where the group enjoyed playing the game Kahoot.

The next meeting for the club will be Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Trending Food Videos