BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Buckles and Bells 4H Club celebrated the season as best they could despite the circumstances!
For the fourth year in a row, following another successful fundraiser with wreath sales, the club was able to adopt a local family of four and provide a Christmas. The club also rang the bell for the Salvation Army on a cold Friday night, and had a virtual celebration where the group enjoyed playing the game Kahoot.
The next meeting for the club will be Sunday, January 17, 2021.