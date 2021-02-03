Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BBB donation to fair building

Presenting a check to Matt Walthart, fair board president, were Lauren Beyer, Keeley Kehrli, and Charlie Sherman of the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4-H Club on January 20.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Buffalo Bells and Buckles (BBB) 4-H Club were asked to present at the new 4-H building kickoff, on Wednesday, January 20, at the fairgrounds. Lauren Beyer, Keeley Kehrli, and Charli Sherman shared what 4-H means to members and how the new building will impact 4-H in Buchanan County.

The club pledged to donate $5,000 over six years to the new building as a tribute to this amazing opportunity that the 4-H community is experiencing. The club presented Matt Walthart, fair board president, with a $1,000 check to pay off one year in advance toward that gift.

The club would like to thank the fair board, extension office, volunteers, leaders, and many more supporters of 4-H for helping make this building possible. We are forever grateful.

Trending Food Videos