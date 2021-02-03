INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Buffalo Bells and Buckles (BBB) 4-H Club were asked to present at the new 4-H building kickoff, on Wednesday, January 20, at the fairgrounds. Lauren Beyer, Keeley Kehrli, and Charli Sherman shared what 4-H means to members and how the new building will impact 4-H in Buchanan County.
The club pledged to donate $5,000 over six years to the new building as a tribute to this amazing opportunity that the 4-H community is experiencing. The club presented Matt Walthart, fair board president, with a $1,000 check to pay off one year in advance toward that gift.
The club would like to thank the fair board, extension office, volunteers, leaders, and many more supporters of 4-H for helping make this building possible. We are forever grateful.