QUASQUETON – On January 24, members of the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4-H Club went sledding in Quasky for their annual winter activity. The members brought sleds to enjoy a day outside.

In addition, we had hot chocolate and chips afterwards in the park.

The 4-H and Clover Kids’ next meeting is Sunday, February 21, 6 p.m. at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop. New members are always welcome!

