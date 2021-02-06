...Very Cold Wind Chills into Saturday Morning and Accumulating
Snow Through the Afternoon...
.Light snow is expected to move into the area Saturday morning,
becoming steadiest during the afternoon before diminishing by mid
evening. The snow will be fluffy in nature which may result in
minor drifting across roadways.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&