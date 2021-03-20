INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County 4-H recently approved a new recognition opportunity for area businesses at the Buchanan County Fair, to be held July 6 – 10, 2021.
A new rule states that “4-H/FFA Exhibitors are allowed to have third-party advertisement/promotional/marketing in their livestock stall(s). Exhibitors are allowed one sign for all marketing per stall. The single sign is limited to 8 1/2 inches by 5 1/2 inches in size only.”
These sponsor cards can be displayed beneath animal stall cards.
According to Buchanan County Youth Coordinator Joclyn Bushman, the goal was to create a uniform way to recognize businesses that support 4-Hers and their projects. Businesses that might participate include livestock suppliers, animal feed and supply stores, or veterinary clinics.
For more information, contact Bushman at the Buchanan County Extension Office 319-334-7161 or jbushman@iastate.edu.