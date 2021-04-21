WINTHROP – The Buffalo Bells & Buckles 4-H Club recently took their club trip on April 2. The club started off the day early by heading to the Winthrop Vet Clinic, where Dr. Geater shared about the new specialized practice offered at the clinic, artificial breeding (AI) in goats and sheep.
After, they traveled to BankIowa in Independence, where they were able to tour the bank and learn all about the different branches and jobs in the bank. They ended the trip by eating lunch at Pizza Ranch, paid for by the club.
Their next meeting is Sunday, April 25.
New members are always welcome!