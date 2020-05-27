INDEPENDENCE – Fifty-nine American Red Cross (ARC) blood donors presented at First Presbyterian Church in Independence on Monday, May 18. With donors, staff, and volunteers wearing masks 53 units of productive blood were collected, with the goal being 45.
In accordance with social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 crisis, donors were required to schedule an appointment, which made donating and waiting time more efficient. The time and effort shown by the ARC donors was very much appreciated. Boy Scouts from Troop 47 and their leaders, Craig Bussan and Mike Peyton, assisted by setting up tables and chairs and cleaning up the room.
Thank you to everyone who helped make the blood drive successful. The next ARC blood drive is scheduled for Monday, July 20.