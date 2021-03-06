INDEPENDENCE – After being delayed last fall due to coronavirus concerns, 5th and 6th graders were allowed to return to practicing music in January. On Monday, March 1, they were able to perform a band and vocal concert for family members in the Independence Junior/Senior High School gymnasium.
5th Grade Band
Directed by Mr. Paul Upmeyer
- “First Performance” by Sandy Feldstein. Mr. David Lang, band director for the high school, narrated the piece, which described the young musician’s first note to performing together.
- “The Hey Song” arranged by Paul Lavender
- “We Will Rock You” arranged by Paul Lavender
5th/6th Choir
Directed By Mrs. Amanda Fisher
Before the choir performed, Mrs. Fisher introduced 5th grader Aubrey Krogmann. Miss Krogmann was celebrating her birthday on Monday, and the choir sang a little birthday ditty to her.
- “Winter Fantasy” by Jill Gallina
- “Snow Song” by Michael & Jill Gallina
- “A Round Bout Winter” by Jill Gallina
The music had a definite winter/Christmas theme because of the coronavirus shutting down the elementary choir and band practices.
6th Grade Band
Directed by Mr. Paul Upmeyer
- “Timberline” by Eric Osterling
- “Shark Attack” by Les Taylor
- “Lost Tomb of the Incas” by Michael Story
Before each band played, students were recognized for their accomplishments. Their levels of achievement were designated by a series of “karate” belt colors.
Other Music News
The high school jazz groups performed a concert for family on Thursday evening, March 4. Photos will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Bulletin Journal. Videos of the concerts are currently on the Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook page.
Instead of a spring musical, the high school will present “A Broadway Revue” on Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. The show will feature favorite songs from several different Broadway musicals. Many of the tunes are from shows the high school has been not able to present in the past due to technical or legal restrictions.
Tickets are $10, and are available at the Independence Junior/Senior High School office. Only 180 tickets are available for each show. Masks will be required, and groups will be socially distanced in the auditorium.