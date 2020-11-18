A few of Buchanan County’s natural gems
Of Buchanan County’s 41 managed properties, many are natural gems located along gravel roads. Accompanying photos are taken at a few of these special places, and depict wildlife using remnants of Iowa wildness.
Crumbacher Wildlife Area
Crumbacher Wildlife Area (southwest of Independence) is one of the county’s largest (368 acres) and most diverse natural gems, with native and restored prairie, wetlands, woodlands, and meandering Lime Creek. There are six parking options off 240th and 250th Streets
Ham Marsh
Ham Marsh contains a unique 10-acre glacial marsh, known to attract a variety of migrating and/or nesting ducks, trumpeter swans, and sandhill cranes. There also is an adjoining 44 acres of sedge meadow and reconstructed prairie. Located northwest of Independence on Indiana Avenue.
Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting
Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting was created by Guy and Shirley Grover after they placed 186 acres of forest and tree plantings located in the Wapsipinicon River corridor into a conservation easement with the Iowa natural Heritage Foundation. The property also includes an old quarry pond. The Grovers later donated the property to the conservation board. An additional 15 acres were later added. Located on Nolen Avenue west of Quasqueton and across from the Iron Bridge Access.
Rowley Fen
The conservation board, Iowa DNR, and a variety of botanists and biologists helped push for acquisition of unique fens (a type of wetland) found on this property. The Rowley Fen is 43 acres, and also includes a reconstructed prairie and sedge meadow.
Cortright Wildlife Area
Cortright Wildlife Area is currently 190 acres. The Iowa National Heritage Foundation purchased the original 152 acres in 2008, and the conservation board wrote grants to secure the land for public use. The conservation board was able to acquire adjoining land in 2010, so the property now contains 190 acres of forest, tree plantings, and reconstructed prairie along a mile of Wapsipinicon River shoreline. The property is located on River Road, northwest of Independence.
Roberts Wildlife Area
Roberts Wildlife Area (109 acres, 2018) is the most recent natural gem made public in Buchanan County. It is a diverse area of forest, uplands, and wetlands located along the Wapsipinicon River. It connects to other public lands in Perry Township. It is located on 160th Street between Jesup and Fairbank.