INDEPENDENCE – After the sweltering heat during RAGBRAI, the little bit of rain on July 30 cooled the day but not spirits for Friday Night Live in Riverwalk Park.
PlugNickel got the crowd grooving, with some taking a partner to dance. Grandpa’s Grillin served burgers, hot dogs, pulled chicken, and ribs. The beverage tent had canned drinks and “Captain Lee ESB” and “Jacked Up Apple Pie” from Allerton Brewing Company on tap.
Event co-sponsor Prairie Lakes Church handed out ice cream scoops, and there was a bouncy house for the kiddos.
The final Friday Night Live of the summer at Riverwalk Park will be August 13. Playing in the bandshell from 6 to 10 p.m. will be Full Circle. Good Morrow Pizza and BBQ4U will be the featured food vendors.