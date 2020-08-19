Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

QUASQUETON – The Quasky Car Club Association had beautiful weather for their annual car and truck show held on Saturday, August 15. Organizers reported 181 vehicles registered for competition, plus a few more drivers that attended just to look.

After being able to walk around since 7 a.m., votes were gathered from attendees and car club members. For about an hour, starting at 3 p.m., the results of the car awards and the raffle were announced.

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Award went to Jerry Huisman.

As the Top 80 Cars, as chosen by the registered participants, were announced owners came up to receive a plaque. The Top 10 cars were:

10) Rick Wolfe – 1941 Willys

9) Ken Crawford – 1933 Ford

8) Mike Lucas – 1970 AMC

7) Roger Buchholz – 69 Super Bee

6) Steve Enabnit – Pontiac

5) Ron Barker – 1969 Nova

4) Jerry Huisman – 1951 Chevy Panel Truck

3) Larry Carl – 1959 Skyliner

2) Dustin Kirby – 1966 Chevy II

1) Rick Parker – 1932 Ford

Other awards given out included:

- Long Haul: Doug Menuey – 131 miles, 1989 Mustang

- Rat Rod: Larry Beaman Jr – 1954 Custom Line

- Best Paint: Mike Geels – 1999 Corvette

- Best Engine: Rick Wolfe – 1941 Willys

- Best Convertible: Don Wendling – 1953 Chevy Convertible

- Best Interior: Mike Miller – 1955 Chevy Wagon

- People’s Choice: Bill and Kim Derfield – 1971 Dodge Dart

- Kids Choice: Dave Yeoman – 2019 Camaro

- Best Car of Membership: Cleon Ohrt

The top award, Best of Show, went to Shannon Rowland with his 1955 Chevy 3100 pickup.