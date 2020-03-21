If you are a regular reader of the Independence Bulletin Journal, you would expect to see our calendar of events for the upcoming days printed here. As you know by now, the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic has severely restricted how we spend our time each day for the foreseeable future.
With limitations on gatherings, the closing of schools and businesses, and an overall lack of events to cover, there is no actual calendar to share until further notice. Instead, we are dedicating space in our pages to closings, limited business hours, curbside service, etc. Please share your information with us and we will help you get the word out – in print and online.
Submit your information via email at
news@bulletinjournal.com or call 319-334-2557.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our readers. We will continue to cover the news in and around Independence as best we can.
Take care, and follow the protocols put forth from public health officials until this crisis is over.