INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, Principal John Howard of Independence Junior/Senior High School sent out a communication to students and parents regarding any future weather-related closures and expectations of students when it comes to learning on those days.
Howard letter stated, in part, “Please find below the student expectations for the next full day, and all succeeding days, of weatherrelated closures. All of these are also listed in on district website (www.independencc.k12.ia.us) under “Return to Learn Plan” and the document entitled “Emergency Closure.”
- 7-12 students will participate in an asynchronous (not live) instructional program in all content areas. Students are not expected to join Zoom during class time as teachers will not be Zooming during weather-related closures.
- Students will access all the content through Canvas and are expected to check Canvas for assignments and activities.
- Student participation is required, and students will be considered ‘in attendance’ based on participation and progress in coursework and connecting with teachers. Any missing work during this time may lead to reduction or loss of credit for that work.
- Students will submit completed work for feedback via Canvas or upon returning to school based on individual teacher expectations.
- Students need to take their Chromebooks home each night in order to be prepared for a weatherrelated closure.
- General education, special education, EL, ELP, and at-risk teachers will collaborate to provide necessary accommodations and activities.
- Students taking Hawkeye courses, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, or any online course will continue these courses per Hawkeye, AP, or online expectations.”
Howard also reminded students and parents that “teachers will be available to respond to parent and student questions via email and will do so in a timely manner.”
If you have any questions, please contact the school’s main office at 319-334-7405 or email Principal John Howard at jhoward@independence.k12.ia.us or Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke at dhupke@independence.k12. ia.us.