On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 2:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 248 mile marker.
According to the investigation, a 2004 Toyota Corolla operated by Isaiah Martavious Zeets of Waterloo was traveling westbound on Highway 20 when he attempted to pass another vehicle using the gravel shoulder of the roadway. Zeets lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch, rolling and coming to rest in the ditch.
Zeets was transported by ambulance to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with minor injuries, and was later cited for unsafe overtaking/passing. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jesup Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance Service.