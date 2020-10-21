Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Zeets MVA

Isaiah Martavious Zeets of Waterloo lost control of this 2004 Toyota Corolla on Highway 20 on September 22. Zeets was cited for unsafe overtaking/passing.

 Photo courtesy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 2:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near the 248 mile marker.

According to the investigation, a 2004 Toyota Corolla operated by Isaiah Martavious Zeets of Waterloo was traveling westbound on Highway 20 when he attempted to pass another vehicle using the gravel shoulder of the roadway. Zeets lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch, rolling and coming to rest in the ditch.

Zeets was transported by ambulance to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with minor injuries, and was later cited for unsafe overtaking/passing. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Jesup Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance Service.