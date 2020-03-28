NEWTON – Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. this week released an audit report on the Independence Community School District (ICSD).
The financial highlights include:
— The district’s revenues totaled $22,327,296 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 2.77 percent increase from the prior year.
- Expenses for the district operations for the year ended June 30, 2019, totaled $20,798,598, a 1.22 percent decrease from the prior year. The significant factors contributing to the changes were increases in local tax revenue, increases in state and federal funding, and decreases in support services expenditures in comparison to the prior year.
Audit Findings
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. reported only one finding, found on page 70 of this report. This finding addresses a variance in basic enrollment data certified to the Iowa Department of Education. Nolte, Cornman & Johnson, P.C. provided the district with a recommendation to resolve the matter.
The board of education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the district’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
According to page 70 of the report, “II-G-19 Certified Enrollment – We noted a variance in the basic enrollment data certified to the Iowa Department of Education. The number of students certified to the Iowa Department of Education was overstated by 1.50 students.”
According to Superintendent Russell Reiter, “The audit confirms that we’re making progress on improving the financial situation in the district. It’s been difficult with the continued low SSA from the legislature to meet the demands and expectations of the community. We’ll continue to work hard and provide the best education we can for all of our students.”
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/auditreports.