INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School’s presentation of its fall play, Ain’t She Sweet, continues tonight and tomorrow.
According to the school’s Facebook page, the governor’s November 10, 2020, proclamation has led to limiting tickets to two per participant; therefore, there will be no tickets available to the general public.
According to Gina Homan, director of the play, an online broadcast will be made available to the public after the play closes this weekend. Those dates are yet to be determined. Watch for details about the broadcast here in the Bulletin Journal or on the school’s social media.