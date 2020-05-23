INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday, two University of Iowa AirCare helicopters flew over Eastern Iowa, including Independence, as a show of solidarity during the COVID-19 era and in honor of National EMS Week.
Local Emergency Medical Service workers, including law enforcement, Area Ambulance crew members, and Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) staff, plus members of the public, gathered in BCHC’s parking lots to wave and acknowledge the salute. Almost all wore face masks.
“EMS is such a critical part of the hospital,” said BCHC CEO Steve Slessor through his face mask. “It’s cool to be part of this honor.”
The flight path included Cedar Rapids, Muscatine, the Iowa City area, Maquoketa, Galena (Illinois), Dubuque, Independence, Oelwein, Waverly, and Cedar Falls/Waterloo.
The event was sponsored by the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and University of Iowa AirCare.