LAMONT – For almost three decades Lamont area residents have had an alibi, or more to the point, “The Alibi.”
Next month The Alibi Bar & Grill will celebrate 30 years in business. Don and LeaAnn German started the business as a regular bar with a few hot snack, but three years ago they added an expanded menu.
Before the Coronavirus they hosted pool tournaments, steak frys, rounds of euchre, and family celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, and wedding receptions. In the summer they would look forward to motorcycle riders – from Veteran groups to the huge Romper Room Fun Run.
Currently, the chairs are attacked up and the pool cues are in the wall rack. They are following the COVID-19 guidelines and are only open for take-out. The hours have been adjusted to be open three days a week, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for lunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and supper (5 to 8 p.m.)
“We are a small town bar where everybody gets along,” said LeAnn. “Now we’re looking forward to opening up more.”
LeaAnn hopes restrictions will continue to lift, but is cautiously waiting to open fully.
As The Alibi approaches 30, the German’s are also approaching retirement. They currently have the business for sale.
“We’d like to visit family in Arizona,” said LeaAnn.
For now, patrons may follow The Alibi on Facebook or call 563-924-2104 to place an order.