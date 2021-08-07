INDEPENDENCE — During the 2021-22 school year, all students of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) may eat breakfast and lunch for free.
Thanks to a USDA program in which the school is participating, ICSD is offering free breakfast and lunch to every enrolled student. Students must take a complete meal to eat for free.
A full breakfast includes three items, and one must be a juice or fruit. A full lunch has three to five components, and one must be a fruit or vegetable. The components are milk, fruit, vegetable, grain, and meat/meat alternate.
If a student purchases a milk only, the cost is $0.40.
A la carte items will be available.
The district still needs families to fill out the free and reduced applications. A family’s status determines registration fees, and other school fees.