Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mustang logo

INDEPENDENCE — During the 2021-22 school year, all students of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) may eat breakfast and lunch for free.

Thanks to a USDA program in which the school is participating, ICSD is offering free breakfast and lunch to every enrolled student. Students must take a complete meal to eat for free.

A full breakfast includes three items, and one must be a juice or fruit. A full lunch has three to five components, and one must be a fruit or vegetable. The components are milk, fruit, vegetable, grain, and meat/meat alternate.

If a student purchases a milk only, the cost is $0.40.

A la carte items will be available.

The district still needs families to fill out the free and reduced applications. A family’s status determines registration fees, and other school fees.

Tags

Trending Food Videos